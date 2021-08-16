Grace Banu wins first award for transpersons

Noted transperson activist Grace Banu was chosen for the first Best Third Gender award for the services rendered towards the welfare of society, on Independence Day.
Chennai: Even as she expressed happiness about the government taking the initiative to acknowledge the role and contributions by transpersons, perhaps the first State in the country to do that, Banu did not hide the disappointment that award was officially christened Best Third Gender and not Best Transperson. “This is the first time the government has instituted an award for transpersons, so receiving it has made me proud. However, the previous government changed the term transgender to the third gender which we had condemned. But it still has not been changed,” she said. “When I came to know that the award is named Best Third Gender, I was disappointed. But the government said that the process is on [to change the name], and they assured that the name will be changed this year itself. To me, the award is for the Best Transgender,” she added. Banu said she would dedicate this award to her parents who pushed her aside and also the young transgender who are struggling in this society. “For years, we have been fighting for our rights like separate reservation for the transpersons, education and employment, but are yet to be fully successful. But we will keep fighting till we get our rights,” she said.
