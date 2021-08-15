Corpn delegates power, sets 30-daydeadline for building plan approvals

In a move to ensure that building plan approvals are processed quickly, the Greater Chennai Corporation has delegated the powers to officials of different ranks based on the size of the buildings. The field inspection and document verifications should be done within 10 days, and the approval should be granted in 30 days.

Chennai : According to a Corporation circular, planning approval for non-high rise residential and commercial buildings with a maximum floor space index (FSI) area of 464.50 sqm and ground floor+first floor or stilt+two floors up to a height of nine metres would be sanctioned by zonal executive engineers. The applications should be submitted at concerned zonal offices. Also, demolition applications for all types of buildings would be sanctioned by the zonal executive engineers.



Planning approval for non-high rise residential and commercial buildings with a maximum FSI area of 464.50 sqm and ground floor+ two floors or stilt+three floors up to a height of 12 metres would be sanctioned by regional superintending engineers. The applications should be submitted at concerned zonal offices.



All planning approvals with FSI area above 464.50 sqm to 929 sqm, with 12 metres in height of ground floor+two floors or stilt+three floors would be sanctioned by chief engineer (planning). These applications should be submitted at the headquarters.



All planning permissions for industrial buildings with unlimited area, subject to maximum height of 18.30 metres, and institutional buildings with unlimited area with a maximum height of 18.30 metres, would be given by the Corporation Commissioner and chief engineer (planning) respectively.



“The procedure for doing away with submission of hardcopies is being contemplated. Till such time, a separate counter in zonal offices and headquarters will function for receiving the documents for the applications submitted online,” the circular added.



As per the circular, field inspection should be conducted and documents should be verified within 10 days. If any additional document required, the same will be intimated to applicants. They would be granted 15 days to submit the documents.



“While issuing approvals for all types of applications, altogether, the time period of 30 days shall not be violated without any valid reasons. The payment of fees shall either be in online or through demand draft,” the circular added.