70-year-old Kerala man, expert in shop break-ins, nabbed in city

A septuagenarian, believed to be an expert in breaking shutters have been arrested from Vadapalani.

Representative image

Chennai : The man from Kerala was identified as Lawrence alias Gopi, 70. He was involved in several cases of breaking shutters of shops in Ashok Nagar, Anna Salai, Vepery, KK Nagar. He was lodged in Kerala prison for more than five years and was out on bail last month. A patrol team caught hold of him when he was trying to escape after break opening a photo studio in KK Nagar. Similarly, he also broke open the shutters of a shop a week back at Kodambakkam and stole cash. He was jailed in a robbery case in 2016 in Chennai. After coming out of prison he went to Kerala where he was involved in criminal cases. He was in prison there for more than five years. After coming out of prison last month, he came back to Chennai. Police seized Rs 1,200 and a crowbar from him.