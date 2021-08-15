Sun, Aug 15, 2021

Try these special dishes for Onasadya this year

Published: Aug 15,202109:58 PM by Merin James

Here are some special dishes for you to try this Onasadya

Chennai:
PINEAPPLE PACHADI

Pineapple cut in small cubes 2 cups| Turmeric 1/2 tsp| Salt to taste

FOR WET GRINDING

Thick curd 1/2 cup| Coconut 1/2 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Green chilly 2 nos

FOR SEASONING

Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Oil 2 tsp| Red chilly broken 1 no.| Curry leaf 1sprig

METHOD

  • Peel the pineapple and cut it into small cubes.  Cook the pineapples in water till they turn soft. Add turmeric and salt.
  • Add the ground mixture and cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat.
  • Heat oil in another pan add mustard seeds, curry leaves, red chilly and once the mustard splutters add to the pineapple gravy.
  • Serve with hot steamed rice.

INJIPULLI

INGREDIENTS

Tamarind - 2  lemon size| Ginger -1/2 cup finely diced |Green chilly 1/2 cup finely diced| Curry leaf 1 sprig| Jaggery 1/4 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Sesame seeds black 1 /2 tsp| Turmeric 1/4 tsp| Coconut oil 2 1/2 tbsp| Salt to taste

METHOD

  • Soak tamarind in 1/2 cup of water. After 10-15 minutes take out the pulp and keep it aside.
  • Heat 1/2  cup water, add the jaggery and dissolve it, strain and keep it aside.
  • Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and sesame seeds when it splutters add the finely chopped ginger, finely chopped green chillies, curry leaves, turmeric and fry till ginger becomes soft.
  • Add the tamarind pulp, jaggery syrup and salt.  
  • Simmer and cook on low flame for 8 –10 minutes until the gravy becomes thick and the raw smell of tamarind disappears. 
  • Adjust the consistency by adding little water.

PALADA PRADHAMAN

INGREDIENTS

Rice palada- 1/2 cup| Full fat Milk- 5 cups| Sugar- 1 cup| Ghee/butter- 1 tbsp| Cardamom powder- 1 tsp| Cashews- 5-6| Raisins- 10

METHOD

  • In a frying pan heat a tbsp ghee, add the cashew and fry till cashew becomes golden in colour, add the raisins and fry till it puffs up. Take it onto a plate and keep it aside.
  • Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed vessel or a pressure cooker, when it comes to a boil add ada and sugar or milkmaid according to your taste.
  • Cook on low heat for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat.
  • Add cardamom powder, cashews and raisins.
  • Serve hot or cold.

OLAN RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

Pumpkin chopped- 2  cups| Onion- 1| Green chillies- 2| Ginger- 2″| Fresh thick coconut milk- 3/4  cup| 
cowpeas / sprouted moong dal- 1 /4 cup| Coconut oil- 2 tbsp| Curry leaves- 1 sprig| Water- 1  and 1/2  cup| Salt to taste

METHOD

  • Remove the skin and cut the pumpkin in thin square shape, slice onions finely (lengthwise), ginger juliennes and slit the green chillies. 
  • Soak the cowpeas and pressure cook till it's done. Instead of cowpeas, I have added sprouted moong dal.
  • Heat a deep pan add one and a half teacup of water, add pumpkins, onions, ginger-green chillies and sprouted moong dal or cooked cowpeas and season with salt.  Cover and cook on low heat till pumpkin is cooked.
  • Add coconut milk and cook on low fire. When it comes to a boil turn off the heat.
  • Add coconut oil and curry leaves to the curry. Serve with hot steamed rice

MATHAN ERISSERY

INGREDIENTS                                   

Diced red pumpkin- 300 gm| Turmeric - A pinch

FOR THE PASTE

Grated coconut- Half| Whole black pepper- 10 gm / 2 tsp

FOR THE TEMPERING

Coconut oil- 20 ml / 1 tbsp| Mustard seeds- 5 gm / 1tsp| Curry leaves- 5 gm / 1 tsp| Chana dal (Split Bengal gram)- 5 gm / 1 tsp
Salt to taste

METHOD

  • Dice and boil in 2 cups of water the red pumpkin with salt and turmeric. Drain and set aside.
  • Grind the grated coconut and black pepper to a fine paste.
  • Heat coconut oil in a kadhai, add mustard seeds and allow it to sputter. Then add the split chana dal and curry leaves. Cook till the gram turns in to a golden colour.
  • Add the cooked pumpkin and mix to coat with the tempering. Add the coconut paste with 100 ml water and simmer. Add salt to taste.
  • Cook on a low flame for 5 minutes and serve hot.
