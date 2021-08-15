Try these special dishes for Onasadya this year

Here are some special dishes for you to try this Onasadya

Chennai : PINEAPPLE PACHADI

Pineapple cut in small cubes 2 cups| Turmeric 1/2 tsp| Salt to taste

FOR WET GRINDING

Thick curd 1/2 cup| Coconut 1/2 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Green chilly 2 nos

FOR SEASONING

Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Oil 2 tsp| Red chilly broken 1 no.| Curry leaf 1sprig

METHOD

Peel the pineapple and cut it into small cubes. Cook the pineapples in water till they turn soft. Add turmeric and salt.

Add the ground mixture and cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat.

Heat oil in another pan add mustard seeds, curry leaves, red chilly and once the mustard splutters add to the pineapple gravy.

Serve with hot steamed rice.

INJIPULLI



INGREDIENTS

Tamarind - 2 lemon size| Ginger -1/2 cup finely diced |Green chilly 1/2 cup finely diced| Curry leaf 1 sprig| Jaggery 1/4 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Sesame seeds black 1 /2 tsp| Turmeric 1/4 tsp| Coconut oil 2 1/2 tbsp| Salt to taste



METHOD



Soak tamarind in 1/2 cup of water. After 10-15 minutes take out the pulp and keep it aside.

Heat 1/2 cup water, add the jaggery and dissolve it, strain and keep it aside.

Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and sesame seeds when it splutters add the finely chopped ginger, finely chopped green chillies, curry leaves, turmeric and fry till ginger becomes soft.

Add the tamarind pulp, jaggery syrup and salt.

Simmer and cook on low flame for 8 –10 minutes until the gravy becomes thick and the raw smell of tamarind disappears.

Add the tamarind pulp, jaggery syrup and salt.

Simmer and cook on low flame for 8 –10 minutes until the gravy becomes thick and the raw smell of tamarind disappears.

Adjust the consistency by adding little water.

PALADA PRADHAMAN



INGREDIENTS

Rice palada- 1/2 cup| Full fat Milk- 5 cups| Sugar- 1 cup| Ghee/butter- 1 tbsp| Cardamom powder- 1 tsp| Cashews- 5-6| Raisins- 10



METHOD



In a frying pan heat a tbsp ghee, add the cashew and fry till cashew becomes golden in colour, add the raisins and fry till it puffs up. Take it onto a plate and keep it aside.

Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed vessel or a pressure cooker, when it comes to a boil add ada and sugar or milkmaid according to your taste.

Cook on low heat for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat.

Add cardamom powder, cashews and raisins.

Serve hot or cold.

OLAN RECIPE



INGREDIENTS



Pumpkin chopped- 2 cups| Onion- 1| Green chillies- 2| Ginger- 2″| Fresh thick coconut milk- 3/4 cup|

cowpeas / sprouted moong dal- 1 /4 cup| Coconut oil- 2 tbsp| Curry leaves- 1 sprig| Water- 1 and 1/2 cup| Salt to taste



METHOD



Remove the skin and cut the pumpkin in thin square shape, slice onions finely (lengthwise), ginger juliennes and slit the green chillies.

Soak the cowpeas and pressure cook till it's done. Instead of cowpeas, I have added sprouted moong dal.

Heat a deep pan add one and a half teacup of water, add pumpkins, onions, ginger-green chillies and sprouted moong dal or cooked cowpeas and season with salt. Cover and cook on low heat till pumpkin is cooked.

Add coconut milk and cook on low fire. When it comes to a boil turn off the heat.

Add coconut oil and curry leaves to the curry. Serve with hot steamed rice

MATHAN ERISSERY

INGREDIENTS

Diced red pumpkin- 300 gm| Turmeric - A pinch

FOR THE PASTE

Grated coconut- Half| Whole black pepper- 10 gm / 2 tsp

FOR THE TEMPERING

Coconut oil- 20 ml / 1 tbsp| Mustard seeds- 5 gm / 1tsp| Curry leaves- 5 gm / 1 tsp| Chana dal (Split Bengal gram)- 5 gm / 1 tsp Salt to taste

METHOD

Dice and boil in 2 cups of water the red pumpkin with salt and turmeric. Drain and set aside.

Grind the grated coconut and black pepper to a fine paste.

Heat coconut oil in a kadhai, add mustard seeds and allow it to sputter. Then add the split chana dal and curry leaves. Cook till the gram turns in to a golden colour.

Add the cooked pumpkin and mix to coat with the tempering. Add the coconut paste with 100 ml water and simmer. Add salt to taste.

Cook on a low flame for 5 minutes and serve hot.