Try these special dishes for Onasadya this year

Here are some special dishes for you to try this Onasadya
Chennai:
INJIPULLI
INGREDIENTS
Tamarind - 2 lemon size| Ginger -1/2 cup finely diced |Green chilly 1/2 cup finely diced| Curry leaf 1 sprig| Jaggery 1/4 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Sesame seeds black 1 /2 tsp| Turmeric 1/4 tsp| Coconut oil 2 1/2 tbsp| Salt to taste
METHOD
PALADA PRADHAMAN
INGREDIENTS
Rice palada- 1/2 cup| Full fat Milk- 5 cups| Sugar- 1 cup| Ghee/butter- 1 tbsp| Cardamom powder- 1 tsp| Cashews- 5-6| Raisins- 10
METHOD
OLAN RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
Pumpkin chopped- 2 cups| Onion- 1| Green chillies- 2| Ginger- 2″| Fresh thick coconut milk- 3/4 cup|
cowpeas / sprouted moong dal- 1 /4 cup| Coconut oil- 2 tbsp| Curry leaves- 1 sprig| Water- 1 and 1/2 cup| Salt to taste
METHOD
PINEAPPLE PACHADI
Pineapple cut in small cubes 2 cups| Turmeric 1/2 tsp| Salt to taste
FOR WET GRINDING
Thick curd 1/2 cup| Coconut 1/2 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Green chilly 2 nos
FOR SEASONING
Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Oil 2 tsp| Red chilly broken 1 no.| Curry leaf 1sprig
METHOD
- Peel the pineapple and cut it into small cubes. Cook the pineapples in water till they turn soft. Add turmeric and salt.
- Add the ground mixture and cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat.
- Heat oil in another pan add mustard seeds, curry leaves, red chilly and once the mustard splutters add to the pineapple gravy.
- Serve with hot steamed rice.
INJIPULLI
INGREDIENTS
Tamarind - 2 lemon size| Ginger -1/2 cup finely diced |Green chilly 1/2 cup finely diced| Curry leaf 1 sprig| Jaggery 1/4 cup| Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp| Sesame seeds black 1 /2 tsp| Turmeric 1/4 tsp| Coconut oil 2 1/2 tbsp| Salt to taste
METHOD
- Soak tamarind in 1/2 cup of water. After 10-15 minutes take out the pulp and keep it aside.
- Heat 1/2 cup water, add the jaggery and dissolve it, strain and keep it aside.
- Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and sesame seeds when it splutters add the finely chopped ginger, finely chopped green chillies, curry leaves, turmeric and fry till ginger becomes soft.
- Add the tamarind pulp, jaggery syrup and salt.
- Simmer and cook on low flame for 8 –10 minutes until the gravy becomes thick and the raw smell of tamarind disappears.
- Adjust the consistency by adding little water.
PALADA PRADHAMAN
INGREDIENTS
Rice palada- 1/2 cup| Full fat Milk- 5 cups| Sugar- 1 cup| Ghee/butter- 1 tbsp| Cardamom powder- 1 tsp| Cashews- 5-6| Raisins- 10
METHOD
- In a frying pan heat a tbsp ghee, add the cashew and fry till cashew becomes golden in colour, add the raisins and fry till it puffs up. Take it onto a plate and keep it aside.
- Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed vessel or a pressure cooker, when it comes to a boil add ada and sugar or milkmaid according to your taste.
- Cook on low heat for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat.
- Add cardamom powder, cashews and raisins.
- Serve hot or cold.
OLAN RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
Pumpkin chopped- 2 cups| Onion- 1| Green chillies- 2| Ginger- 2″| Fresh thick coconut milk- 3/4 cup|
cowpeas / sprouted moong dal- 1 /4 cup| Coconut oil- 2 tbsp| Curry leaves- 1 sprig| Water- 1 and 1/2 cup| Salt to taste
METHOD
- Remove the skin and cut the pumpkin in thin square shape, slice onions finely (lengthwise), ginger juliennes and slit the green chillies.
- Soak the cowpeas and pressure cook till it's done. Instead of cowpeas, I have added sprouted moong dal.
- Heat a deep pan add one and a half teacup of water, add pumpkins, onions, ginger-green chillies and sprouted moong dal or cooked cowpeas and season with salt. Cover and cook on low heat till pumpkin is cooked.
- Add coconut milk and cook on low fire. When it comes to a boil turn off the heat.
- Add coconut oil and curry leaves to the curry. Serve with hot steamed rice
MATHAN ERISSERY
INGREDIENTS
Diced red pumpkin- 300 gm| Turmeric - A pinch
FOR THE PASTE
Grated coconut- Half| Whole black pepper- 10 gm / 2 tsp
FOR THE TEMPERING
Coconut oil- 20 ml / 1 tbsp| Mustard seeds- 5 gm / 1tsp| Curry leaves- 5 gm / 1 tsp| Chana dal (Split Bengal gram)- 5 gm / 1 tsp
Salt to taste
METHOD
- Dice and boil in 2 cups of water the red pumpkin with salt and turmeric. Drain and set aside.
- Grind the grated coconut and black pepper to a fine paste.
- Heat coconut oil in a kadhai, add mustard seeds and allow it to sputter. Then add the split chana dal and curry leaves. Cook till the gram turns in to a golden colour.
- Add the cooked pumpkin and mix to coat with the tempering. Add the coconut paste with 100 ml water and simmer. Add salt to taste.
- Cook on a low flame for 5 minutes and serve hot.
Conversations