Idols found buried in seashore sand off ECR

Chennai :

The stone idols were found on Saturday evening. Initial probe indicated that the two idols were of Varahi and Varahi Amman. Both the idols were more than one foot height and weighed more than 10 kg.





A team from Cheyyur police station was present at the scene to make sure the idols were safely kept there till those were handed over to the revenue department.





Local residents and families from fishing hamlets had gathered at the spot to have a look at the idols. Police after talking to some experts said that the kind idols are usually seen in front of Lord Shiva temple. As there were no Shiva temple in the area, police believe that the idols may be of from some far away temple.





The revenue department officials had taken the two idols and shifted it to safe location. ASI officers were informed about the new found stone idols.