Lack of trained staff and server issues delay vaccination certificates

Chennai :

The delay in data update leads to generation of certificate on a later date than the actual date of vaccination. Moreover, the person getting the first dose of vaccine fails to receive the notification for their second dose schedule as the registration is not completed.





The healthcare workers at vaccination centers say that only few of them are trained to update the information on the CoWIN portal, which causes the delay in the certification process.





"Not all of us are trained to handle the system and data updation work using the laptops. We have few personnel exclusively trained for the data update and other related system work. In their absence, we note down the details and entry manually and update it later when these personnel are back. The vaccination center in mini clinics such as ours has been witnessing a shortage of staff even after the cases of COVID-19 have declined," said an official at a vaccination center in Thiru-vi-ka Nagar Zone.





Many people did not receive the certificate of vaccination for their first dose and had to come after few days or even weeks, while others were told that they will be provided a vaccination certificate only after they complete the two doses of vaccination.





"Even though we are a larger vaccination center than mini clinics, we face server problems to update the data on the government portal on days when there were more number of people being vaccinated. Since the process is time taking, the data is delayed but we give the certificate after few days or give it when they come for second dose of vaccination. The staff was reduced during the second wave and the postings of the healthcare workers have been changed since then, so some vaccination centers face problems in registering the details due to staff shortage," said another healthcare worker at a vaccination center in an educational institution in Puzhal.





Meanwhile, the state health department officials say that the posting of staff members at the vaccination centers is being reviewed, especially at the mini clinics, which remained shut for a long time in several localities.





When contacted, State Immunisation Director Dr K Vinay Kumar said that the trained staff members are being posted at all vaccination centers and reviews are also being done on regular intervals. "If there are issues regarding the generation of certificate, it can be raised on the CoWIN portal or the vaccination center directly," he added.