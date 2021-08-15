Covid has taught us many lessons: CM Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Covid pandemic has taught the state a lot of lessons and the state government was making all efforts to rescue people from the distress it has put people through.





Unfurling the national flag on the nation’s 75th Independence Day at Fort St George for the first time in his capacity as chief minister, Stalin said the pandemic has taught us many lessons. “The pandemic has put people through medical, mental, financial and environmental distress. The government is making various efforts to rescue people from it.” Attributing the people’s recovery from Covid to the selfless dedication of doctors, paramedical staff and all staff of the government machinery, the CM said “I am duty bound to appreciate the frontline doctors, paramedical staff and all officials of the government machinery who are the foundation of the government’s efforts.” Listing out the achievements of his 100-day-old-government, he said, “Be it cabinet or expert committee meetings, I have been emphasizing that there should be uniform growth in the social, political and economic sphere of the state. Both the finances of the state and individuals should become self-sufficient.” Emphasizing on the progress of Tamil society in its thoughts, culture, civilization and practices, he said, “Our society should transform in to a human rights society without discrimination and inequality, which our martyrs desired. People of Tamil Nadu should help the government in its efforts to create such an egalitarian Tamil Nadu.” Martyr’s pension hiked





Proposing to make definite attempts to release a document profiling the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the Indian independence movement in English and Tamil, the CM, in his I Day speech, also said that Tamil Nadu govt has always been giving top priority to providing assistance to the families of Martyrs. “I take pride in informing you that the government would increase the monthly martyrs pension by Rs 1,000 to Rs 18,000 and their family pension by Rs 500 to Rs 9,000.” The CM who unveiled a memorial pillar commemorating the 75th independence of the nation at Kamarajar Salai - Sivananda Salai intersection, also proposed to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of VOC, who believed in securing self-sufficiency and economic independence, in a grand manner. Ministers of the state, judges of the Madras High Court and officials of the state government also participated in the I day celebration.