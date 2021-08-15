Kelvi Koothu: A tribute to Fr Stan Swamy and other jailed activists in India

Chennai :

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, to honour jailed activists across the country and the late Fr Stan Swamy, an event called Kelvi Koothu will be held on August 15, 6 pm on Vettiver Collective’s YouTube channel. “Kelvi Koothu or Dirge for Democracy is an event in honour of Fr Stan Swamy, the still-jailed activists in the false Bhima Koregaon case and thousands of other activists who fight to keep democracy alive and real for all of us. The price of liberty, they say, is eternal vigilance. Kelvi Koothu or Dirge for Democracy is the satirical, artistic reminder that a passive citizenry will herald the death of democracy,” says TM Krishna.





Many of us get into a frenzy mode on Independence Day celebrating some imaginary nostalgia and feel very patriotic. “The actual sense of Independence Day is freedom; the spirit of being free. But it is an irony that we live in a country where people are dying in prisons and many are still imprisoned. Activists like Fr Stan Swamy were treated in the most inhuman way possible for months. Think about it — are we really free? Independence Day is not just a celebration of things that make us feel good but a recognition that this country has failed to give freedom to so many, especially, the marginalised and those who fight for the causes of human rights, social rights, environmental rights, etc. In Kelvi Koothu, there will be theatre, music and dance by various artistes,” he adds.





The Carnatic musician believes that it is extremely relevant to host an event like this in today’s world. “Young people should participate and ask questions. Posting on social media only doesn’t bring any change — we need to actively participate. The sense of a democratic country is the freedom to think, freedom to celebrate, freedom to be and freedom to challenge. If any of this is reduced even psychologically because of the pressure or fear the government is putting on us that needs to be challenged and doing it collectively is extremely important,” Krishna remarks.





The singer points out that cultural/social transformations take a lot of time in a feudal country like ours. “In India, the structure of the oppressor and oppressed have been built into a social fabric through a feudal system and the caste enables this so easily. We are divided by caste, religion, ethnicity, etc. Social reformation means freedom for everyone. It is unfortunate that we don’t see people on the streets asking for the release of political prisoners or asking for the abolishment of acts. Somewhere in our minds, we are entrenched in this idea that it is okay to put people in jail without due process. We think it is okay if people are beaten up and tortured. This has to change,” he adds.