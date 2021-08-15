26k litre adulterated diesel seized

Sleuths of Civil Supplies CID seized 26,400 litres of adulterated diesel, mostly in and around Coimbatore and Salem, in the past two months.

Chennai : As many as five tanker lorries and three mini trucks have been seized and 10 men were arrested in seven different cases, said a release from CS-CID. Based on information about the sale of adulterated diesel in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Salem, Namakkal and Tiruchengode, a special team was formed under two Superintendent-level officers to nab the accused.



In the latest seizure, a tanker carrying 4,000 litres of diesel from Coimbatore to Salem was intercepted near Sangagiri in the wee hours of Friday and driver Mathiazhagan, helper Selvam and the lorry owner Inbaraj were arrested.



Similarly, two mini trucks carrying 4,000 litres of diesel were seized in Pollachi on Thursday and the drivers were arrested.