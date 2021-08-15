Cop’s son held for matrimonial fraud

A 25-year-old engineering graduate was arrested for cheating a city-based techie and her family on the promise of marriage and escaping with Rs 7 lakh from them.

Chennai : The accused, Surya is a native of Bengaluru and is a real estate broker dealing with the advertisements published online. His father is a Superintendent with the Intelligence Bureau, said police, adding that the parents did not know about his illegal activities. Surya met a software engineer from Kanathur on a matrimonial website a few months ago. To her, he claimed to be an employee at the Human Rights Commission and gained her family’s confidence after visiting them in person.



A week ago, Surya took the girl with him on the pretext of showing a plot and collected Rs 7 lakh from her. But thereafter, his mobile phone remained switched off. Growing suspicious, the woman lodged a complaint with the Kanathur police, who registered a case and launched a hunt for him.



The police traced Surya to Coimbatore and secured him. Investigation revealed that he has cheated a few other women in the same manner, but there were no complaints against him. Obscene videos were also found on his phone and an inquiry is on if the women in those clips were victims of his cheating. Surya was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.