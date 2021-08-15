Man held in possession of fake currency

The Avadi police arrested a 34-year-old man in possession of counterfeit currency notes of the face value Rs 25,200.

Chennai : The accused, S Siva, of Perambur, reportedly received the counterfeit notes from a man from the north at the Chennai Central for Rs 6,000, the police said. On Thursday, Siva bought fruits from a shop near the Avadi Corporation office and gave a Rs 500 note. The shop owner, Bhagyaraj, checked the note a few minutes later and found it to be fake. Based on his complaint, the Avadi police registered a case and secured Siva. As many as 33 counterfeit currencies in the denomination of 200, 500 and 2,000 were seized from him before he was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.