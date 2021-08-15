3 arrested for stealing 200-yr-old idol

The Police arrested three men for stealing a panchaloha idol of Lord Vinayaga from a temple near Chengalpattu.

Chennai : On May 28, the 200-year-old idol went missing from the temple. Recently the Chengalpattu Thaluk police received information that Sathishkumar (29) was trying to sell an antique idol. The police detained him and during inquiry, they found that he had buried the idol in the Malrosapuram lakebed. The police recovered the idol. Investigation revealed that Vicky (27) of Chengalpattu and Hari Krishnan (41) of Maraimalai Nagar had helped Sathishkumar in the crime. The police arrested them and are inquired whether they have a link to smugglers