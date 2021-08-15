SI kicks shop staff for not wearing mask

The sub-inspector of Perumbakkam was suspended for kicking a meat stall staff for not wearing facemask, the video of which went viral on social media.

Chennai : Munaf of Perumbakkam owns a meat stall in Nethaji Nagar. On Thursday evening, Thamim (22), an employee was at the shop without wearing the mask. Noticing this, SI John Bosco who was on patrol duty asked him to wear the mask. Sources said Thamim failed to give a proper reply, which enraged the official. The SI kicked and slapped him, and even threatened Thamim with the meat cutting knife. Scared for his life, Thamim started to cry and wore the mask, following which the official left. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera kept in the shop, the footage of which went viral on social media. Perumabakkam inspector visited the spot held inquiries with shopkeepers. Later, Additional Commissioner (South) Narendran suspended the SI.