Mother goes to immerse son’s ashes, drowns in sea

A 42-year-old woman, who was in deep grief over her son’s death three weeks ago, drowned in the sea where she had gone to immerse the youth’s ashes on Thursday. Police suspect it to be a death by suicide.

Chennai : The deceased was identified as Vasanthi of Gundumedu in Perungalathur. Her son Gokulan (21), an engineering student, had died in a bike accident on July 22. Shattered by this, she kept his ashes at home near his photo. But her family members advised Vasanthi to immerse it in the sea.



On Thursday morning, Vasanthi informed her kin that she was going to Kovalam to immerse the ashes, but insisted on going alone. As she did not return till afternoon, the family members called her mobile phone. But a fisherman attended the call and said the phone was on the beach in Kovalam. Her kin immediately rushed to Kovalam but could not find her anywhere.



When they made some inquiries, some of the fishermen said they had seen a woman crying on the seashore in the morning. They then filed a person missing complaint at the Kelambakkam police station.



Later in the evening, Vasanthi’s body washed ashore, and was sent to Chengalpattu GH for autopsy. Officials suspect it to be a suicide as she had left the phone on the beach before going into the sea. Further investigations are on.