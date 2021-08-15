28-year-old killed for asking money back, friend held

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after he demanded Rs 50,000 that he had lent to a friend in Maduravoyal. Within hours of the incident. the latter was arrested on Friday night.

Chennai : The deceased, Sathish, and the accused, Balaji of Vanagaram, worked together as loadmen. A few months ago, Balaji allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 from Sathish for his mother’s medical treatment. But he delayed returning the cash.



Sathish, who had borrowed the money from others to help his friend, was frustrated over the delay. On Friday evening, he reached Balaji’s house under the influence of alcohol to find Balalji’s father Shankar. A quarrel erupted between the duo and Sathish allegedly beat Shankar. Blind with rage, Balaji stabbed Sathish on his throat and face with a kitchen knife before fleeing the spot.



The police control room was alerted about the incident and a team from Maduravoyal police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body for post-mortem examination. Shankar was detained for inquiry and Balaji too was secured within hours.



Officials said that the deceased is an accused in a murder for gain case in Nolambur a few years ago and the trial of the case was nearing the verdict stage. Balaji has been remanded to judicial custody.