Actress on the run secured from Kerala hideout

Actress Meera Mithun, who ignored a summon by the police to interrogate her in connection with her controversial slur on social media, was secured from her hideout in Kerala on Saturday.

Chennai : However, the police remained tight-lipped about where she was picked up from and whether the man found alongside her in the video was also secured.



However, a video of the actress making a hue and cry in another video alleging police atrocity at the resort she had been staying went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen pleading to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to stop police atrocity against women and threatening that she would stab herself to death if the police lay hands on her.



The cybercrime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against the actress a week ago after a video of her making derogatory remarks against the scheduled castes. Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST Act among other sections of IPC and her Twitter account was suspended for an inquiry on Thursday, but she failed to turn up at the city police commissionerate but released a video claiming that Tamil Nadu has become unsafe for women, after which the police decided to trace her.