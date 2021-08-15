CB-CID files 400-pagecharge sheet against godman in Pocso case

Investigating the allegations of sexual assault on minor students, the CB-CID police filed a charge sheet running to 400 pages in one of the three Pocso cases registered against self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba, the founder of Sushil Hari International School.

Chennai : The CB-CID sleuths submitted the charge sheet at the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under Pocso Act in Chengalpattu on Friday evening. His 60-day remand period ended on Saturday after which he would be eligible for the bail.



A copy of the charge sheet is expected to be issued to Siva Sankar Baba when he is produced before the magistrate on Monday.



The CB-CID team had arrested him from Dehradun on June 16 on charges of sexually assaulting the students of Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam. A few staff members were also arrested for aiding him in the crime. Earlier, Mamallapuram all-women police had registered a case against him after which CB-CID took over the investigation.



Even as he was in judicial remand, two more Pocso cases were slapped on him in July and the first week of August. After his bail pleas were repeatedly rejected, he has approached the Madras High Court seeking intervention in the case.



With the submission of the charge sheet, the trail is expected to begin soon in the case.