Pvt hosps asked for details of COVID patients discharged within 12 days

The Greater Chennai Corporation has instructed private hospitals and clinics in the city to share the details of COVID-19 patients, who are discharged within 12 days of admission.

Chennai : “Some private hospitals discharge COVID-19 patients, who don’t have symptoms, before 12 days. Such persons could spread the virus among the family members. So, the hospitals should share the details of such persons by email,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi instructed the representatives of private hospitals at a meeting on Friday.



The civic body would send such persons to COVID care centres functioning in 18 locations across the city. These persons and also their family members who come in contact with patients would be monitored continuously.



The meeting was conducted owing to the rise in number of new cases in the recent days. “There is already a circular issued to private hospitals and clinics to send the address and contact details of persons coming with symptoms. However, this is not followed. The hospitals should share the details,” said the Corporation in the press statement.



“While prescribing home quarantine, some private hospitals fail to verify whether the patients have the required facilities for home isolation. Details of the patients who are sent under home isolation should be shared,” Commissioner Bedi said during the meeting.



This apart, private laboratories have also been asked to share the result of RT-PCR tests to the civic body so that those testing positive could be taken to screening centres thus preventing further spread.