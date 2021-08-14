WATCH: Meera Mithun alleges 'police atrocity', threatens suicide before being arrested in Kerala

Chennai :

The actor also threatened to kill herself before being arrested in a resort in Kerala on Saturday.





Meera was booked a week ago after a video of her throwing casteist slurs against Dalits went viral. In the video, she allegedly made derogatory remarks against Scheduled Caste people and said they should be thrown out from the film industry. While police have launched a hunt for the actress, her Twitter handle on which she has posted the video has been suspended.









Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's (VCK) Vanni Arasu had lodged a complaint against the actress and she was booked under sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of the IPC.





This is not the first time the actress courted controversy and made headlines for her remarks against popular artists and their spouses. Though the actress has appeared only in supporting roles in movies, she became known beyond the film industry after her participation in the BiggBoss reality show.