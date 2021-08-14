Differently-abled people disappointed of state budget session

Chennai :

“For the past 10 years we are receiving only Rs 1,000 per month, even the previous government didn’t increase the monthly assistance for the differently-abled people in the state. However, when the DMK promise that they would increase the aid to Rs 1,500 in their manifesto, and we expected that it would be implemented during this budget session, but it left us in disappointment,” said S Namburajan, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers.





“Meanwhile, in Telangana and Puducherry are providing Rs 3,000 per month for the differently-abled people in these states, even though we are not asking for the aid where other states are providing at least the money should be enough to buy medicines. Already the expenses have increased where the monthly aid is not sufficient,” he added.





The differently-abled people are not provided with a universal disability identity card, which should be used for all-purpose. But the state government is yet to provide for disabled people.





“The universal disability identity cards have started to issue in 2015 but till now only 15 percent has been given across the state. Now, we have to wait in the queue to buy tickets for the train, bus and even for employment, but when the differently-abled are provided by this card, it can be used for all-purpose. Also, they ensured that disabled people will be provided with 100 days’ work in rural areas, which has also not been fulfilled,” said B Jansirani, President, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers.