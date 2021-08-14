Intelligence Bureau SP's son held for matrimonial fraud in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused Surya is native of Bengaluru and was a real estate broker dealing with the advertisements published online, and he kept his parents in the dark about his illegal activities. His father is an Superintendent with the Intelligence Bureau, said police.





Surya met a software engineer woman from Kanathur on a matrimonial website a few months ago claiming to be an employee at human rights commission and gained her family's confidence after visiting them in person.





A week ago, Surya took the girl with him claiming to show a plot and thereafter took Rs 7 lakh from her and escaped.





Since his mobile phone remained switched off thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint at Kanathur police leading to a case being registered and a hunt for Surya launched. He was traced to Coimbatore and secured. Investigation revealed that he has cheated a few other women too in the same manner, but there were no complaints against him. Obscene videos were also found on his phone and an inquiry is on if the women in the phone were victims of his cheating methods.





Surya was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.