Corporation moots software to tackle dog menace

Chennai :

"We are analysing a few existing softwares in the market which can be used to track dogs from the moment they are captured to releasing them after sterilization. This will ensure the ethical treatment of the stray dogs," a Chennai Corporation official said.





The software will also track the type of treatment given to the dogs at the animal birth control centers (ABC centers). Presently, there is no system to track stray dogs or monitor how the dogs are treated at the ABC centers.





The official added that once suitable software is identified and ABC centers upgraded, all the dogs that are brought to those centers would be accounted for.





Apart from using the software, the civic body is also contemplating to upgrade the existing ABC centers so that hundreds of dogs can be sterilised at once. Presently, the civic body runs ABC centers at Lloyds Colony, Kannamapet and Basin Bridge.





"At the present rate, it will take several years to sterilize the stray dogs. So, we have to upgrade the ABC centers as well as decentralise ABC activities. There are plans to conduct mobile camps across the city, which will fasten the ABC measures. We will also request the dog lovers and activists to step in and provide funds to conduct the dog sterilization," the official said.





Another official said that the mass immunization drive would be conducted during February 2022 to immunize stray dogs against Rabies virus.





"We have immunized more than 68,000 stray dogs until January 2020. The dogs will be given booster doses next year. In the recent years, there is human loss occured due to Rabies disease however, a minor number of dogs were reported with the disease," he said.





As per a survey conducted by the civic body, a few years ago, there were around 85,000 stray dogs. However, activists claim that there would be more than 3 lakh stray dogs in the city.