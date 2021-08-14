Eye infections become common due to rain, say experts

Chennai :

Conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection that shows symptoms of irritation or inflammation of the whites of eyes initially, it can become painful and cause redness of the eyes. Similarly, stye is formed near the edge of the eyelid and is filled with pus and can sometimes form on the inner part of the eyelid too.





"It is extremely contagious and spreads through even the littlest of contact. Although the infection goes away in a couple of days it is necessary to keep your eyes covered. A Stye will start to disappear on its own in a couple of days but applying warm washcloth regularly will help with the pain and discomfort. Don’t try to pop the boil or it will cause even more complications," says Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.





The issues of Corneal Ulcer are the most complicated eye problem that can progress to blindness too. "Corneal Ulcer is an open sore on the cornea and results in pus discharge, severe pain and blurriness of vision. It is a severe infection that can result in loss of vision and permanent blindness if not treated properly. It is important to go for comprehensive eye check-up on a yearly basis to observe and evaluate the health and condition of the blood vessels in your retina," added Kanchan Naikawadi.





Eye specialists say that the number of eye infection cases have increased by more than 30 percent in the past two weeks as moderate showers have been witnessed in the city.





"The direct contact of rainwater with the eyes is harmful due to the presence of microbes and pollutants, as it can cause several eye infections. The humid weather conditions along with lack of hygiene practices can also trigger infections such as Keratitis, Trachoma and others. It is important to practice hygiene and cleanliness of the contact lenses to prevent infections," said Dr Triveni, senior consultant, general ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.