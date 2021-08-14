Man held in possession of fake currencies

Chennai :

The accused S Siva of Perambur reportedly received the counterfeit notes from a man from the north at the Chennai Central for Rs 6,000, said police.





On Thursday, Siva bought fruits from a shop near Avadi Corporation office and flashed a 500 rupee note.





The shop owner Bhagyaraj checked the note a few minutes later and found it to be fake. Based on his complaint, Avadi police registered a case and secured Siva. As many as 33 counterfeit currencies in denomination of 200, 500 and 2,000 were seized from him before he was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.