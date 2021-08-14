Man murdered for demanding money lent, friend held

Chennai :

The deceased Sathish and the accused Balaji of Vanagaram worked together as loadmen.





A few months ago, Balaji allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 from Sathish for the medical treatment of former's mother and delayed returning the sum.





Sathish who had borrowed the money from others to help his friend was frustrated over the delay and reached Balaji's house on Friday evening under the influence of alcohol.





However, a quarrel erupted between Sathish and Balaji's father Shankar and Sathish allegedly beat Shankar. Infuriated over this, Balaji stabbed Sathish in his throat and face with a kitchen knife before fleeing the spot.





The police control room was alerted about the incident and a team from Maduravoyal police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body for post-mortem. Shankar was detained for inquiry and Balaji too was secured within hours.





Police said that the deceased is an accused in a murder for gain case reported in Nolambur a few years ago and the trial of the case is nearing the verdict stage.





Balaji will be remanded on Saturday.