To marry again, man creates a non existing twin brother story, absconds

Chennai :

Avadi all women Police said he tried to marry his colleague after 'falling in love with her' and tried to cover up his first marriage saying that already married man was 'his twin brother who is settled in Gulf' .





His girlfriend, who came to know about his first wife has lodged a complaint with the police.





Police said that the man and his mother concealed these facts and got him engaged to the woman after taking Rs.3.5 lakh lakh as dowry. Police have booked the man Wallander Bennett Rayan of Arumbakkam and his mother, Celina Rayan , who are absconding.





Police said the man befriended with the victim , a resident from Avadi earlier this year. The duo soon proposed to each other, with the man concealing the fact he was already married and had a child. After the victim informed her family about her liking towards him, they arranged engagement.





However one of common friends told the woman that Bennet was already married. Following this, she confronted Bennet when he came up with twin brother story. To convince her he prepared a fake Aadhar card, voter’s ID, birth certificate. But one of the relatives found the truth and girl 's family demanded the money back. That is when he threatened to attack her with acid. Later the victim lodged a complaint.