Vocalist to present concert that highlights anti-caste ideologies

Chennai :

“Our scriptures have prescribed to respect people of all castes, genders and colours. That is what Carnatic music composers and poets have also advocated. Starting from Sangam Era, Avvayar to Purandaradasa, Kanakadasa in Kannada, Annamacharya in Telugu, Tiruvalluvar, Subramania Bharathi, Ramalinga Adigal, Narayana Guru in Malayalam — all of them have stressed the same message. Many times, scriptures, composers and poets get misquoted, misrepresented and misinterpreted by people. I wanted to showcase that explicitly and seed the thoughts in our students to treat people equally. As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, I wanted to use Carnatic music as a medium to spread this message not only among students but also adults. If we go deep into the thought process of our great composers, we understand that music has great power and the ability to reform society. I have set to tunes of Bharathiar, Tiruvalluvar, Avvayar and Purandaradasa for the concert Samatva - Equality through music,” says Saketharaman.





The concert will be premiered on August 14 at 6 pm on SPICMACAY’s YouTube channel. In the concert, he will cover the works of Indian composers and social reformers on social equality. “Subramanya Bharathi dreams of the neo-woman Pudhumai Pen - Nimirndha Nannadai Nerkonda Parvaiyum. I have set this to tune in Atana to show Veera Rasam of Pudhumai Pen. I felt the urge to get away from the stereotypes of a woman being portrayed as submissive and subdued. I have tuned another stanza of Bharathi Aanum Pennum in raga Sivashakthi to portray the parity of men and women,” he shares. As a parting note, Saketharaman says that he wishes to communicate that the social message interspersed through music can be a powerful way to transform people’s thoughts.