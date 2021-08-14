Kodambakkam to Poonamallee line to be ready by mid 2025

Chennai :

The 16-km Kodambakkam Power House-Poonamallee bypass elevated stretch is part of the 26.1-km Corridor 4 — Light House to Poonamallee bypass. The three corridors’ phase 2, including Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, covers a total distance of 118.9 km.





In his maiden budget speech, the minister said the entire Metro rail Phase 2 project would be completed by December 2026. “Parallel to this, the government will speedily take up the extension of the Metro rail project from Airport to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus via Tambaram,” he said.





Rajan said the DMK government will urge the Union Government to accord early formal approval for equity participation in Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project as already committed in the Budget Speech of the Union Finance Minister, and the necessary counterpart funding released at the earliest.





The Finance minister said the establishment of a Metro Rail in Coimbatore will also be taken up at the earliest in consultation with the Union Government. “Detailed Feasibility Report for the Metro Rail in Madurai will be prepared,” he said.