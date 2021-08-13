Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’

Chennai :

The ruling DMK on Friday presented its first budget after coming to power, months after it swept the

April 6 Assembly elections, with the opposition AIADMK boycotting the financial exercise.





Along with the announcement of several schemed, the Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’ project will be rolled out soon.





Under the project, three more flyovers will come up in Chennai - Ganeshapuram Subway, Konnur Highway and South Usman road. Metro rail service from Kodambakkam to Poonamalle will start operations by 2025, while underground drainage system will be built in three locations at a cost of Rs 2,056 crore in Chennai.





Chennai will be made 'wall poster free' city. Flood and drain system will be built in Kosasthalai river at a cost of Rs 87 crore to stop flooding in Chennai.