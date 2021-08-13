Exclusive employment exchange for cops' kin created

The Tamil Nadu police department has created a exclusive employment exchange for children of police personel working in the state.

Chennai : In order to assist the children of the police personnel and ministerial staff to get them employed in government or private Sector, a new section in the Welfare Wing of police department in police headquarters is created in the name "Employment Exchange for Children of Police Personnel" a circular from the state DGP office said.



Apart from providing welfare measures to the police personnel and ministerial staff, the keen objective of creation I this new section is to facilitate the job seeking children of the serving police personnel / ministerial Staff with the information of government employment notifications as well as private sector employment openings, which will ease the children's stress and strain in seeking a suitable job for themselves, the circular noted.



The circular also asked all the unit officers to collect the particulars of the willing children of the police personnel and ministerial staff of all ranks in a particular format prescribed and forward the same to state police head quarters before August 25.