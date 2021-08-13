Star hotels searched after Afghan’s bomb threat mail

Chennai :

“In revenge for UK not doing enough for Afghanistan, bomb explosions will take place today at several plab 1 centres across the world. The world needs doctors at this time and we will ensure UK doesn’t get any. Try and stop us but u wont succeed. InshahAllah we will succeed (sic),” read the mail.





As exams were conducted in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi; Dhaka in Bangladesh; and Colombo in Sri Lanka on Thursday, the countries concerned were alerted.





Following the alert, city police conducted searches at the venues, mostly star hotels, but did not find anything suspicious. The doctors were allowed inside after regular screening, and the exam went on from 3 pm to 6 pm without any hindrance, said police.





The PLAB test provides the main route for international medical graduates to get permission to practise medicine in the United Kingdom.