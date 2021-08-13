IIT-M asst prof lodges complaint of caste discrimination with OBC panel

Chennai :

Sources from the IIT said the professor, who had earlier resigned and subsequently withdrew his decision to quit, in his complaint, alleged that he was humiliated by the staff over his caste. He urged the commission to probe the issue at the earliest, also alleging that he faced discrimination from his seniors.





An IIT student of the Humanities course, seeking anonymity, confirmed the assistant professor’s complaint with the OBC Commission and said that Vipin was not asked to teach during his probation period. “His job was undertaken by other staff,” he claimed. Vipin hails from Payyannnur in north Kerala and has been teaching at IIT Madras since March 2019.





Vipin, in his earlier appeal, alleged, “There were multiple instances of discrimination and I shall be pursuing appropriate actions to address the matter. Individuals in a position of power were involved in discrimination.” In its official communication, IIT-M, said the institute has no statement to make. Any complaint received by the Institute from employees and students is attended to promptly through the established process of redressing grievances.





Recently, Arun Halder, vice-chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, visited IIT Madras and held discussions with its director and other officials. He later denied there being any instances of discrimination on the campus. However, he said the institution was asked to reply on the allegations raised by Vipin.