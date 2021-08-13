Delay in medical attention leads to more cases of gallbladder issues

Chennai :

Dr Kapali Neelamekam, senior consultant, gastro and minimal access surgery at Fortis Hospital, said there were less than five patients a month before the pandemic. But the hospital is receiving more than 20 patients with gallbladder issues a month after the second wave. The delay in getting medical attention and self-medication would complicate the surgery and even increase morbidity, he said.





“A gall stone that could be operated easily gets combined with all the gall stones in the common bile duct due to delay in seeking medical attention. It can progress to jaundice also,” Dr Kapali added.





With more cases seen among youngsters, gastroenterologists warned that lifestyle changes and eating habits that impact gallbladder were the main causes for this among youngsters.





“Low fibre diet, consumption of fast food and certain medications are the main reasons for gallbladder problems becoming common in youngsters, including those with obesity, and even children. Several studies have also found that obesity can be a contributing factor. Many patients do not seek medical help at the initial stage and land up in hospital,” said gastroenterologist Dr John Varghese.





Doctors said now that COVID cases have come down, those with signs and symptoms of gallbladder problems such as upper abdomen pain on the right side, nausea and pain in the right shoulder should seek medical help at the earliest.





Dr John added that sticking to low cholesterol diet, reducing in alcohol intake and making exercises a routine can bring down the risk of gallbladder problems in all age groups, while genetic factors could be taken care of with the help of medications.