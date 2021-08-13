Woman doctor dies in car mishap on ECR, another injured

A 36-year-old woman doctor died while her friend was injured in a car accident on ECR in the wee hours of Thursday.
Chennai: The deceased Esther Vanitha of Selvaganapathy Nagar of Numbal was a doctor. Vanitha and her friend Dr Srikrishna (29) of Virugambakkam were travelling to Chennai from Chidambaram medical college in a car and while speeding on ECR near Kolathur SIPCOT, Vanitha lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle. In the impact, Vanitha died on the spot with severe injuries and Srikrishna who suffered injuries was admitted to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The Chunampet police sent the body for post-mortem. Police said Vanitha might have fallen asleep leading to the mishap. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
