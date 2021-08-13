Seven held for taking Rs 12L for khalasi job in Rlys

Chennai :

The accused were identified as M Powlin Mary alias Jayaseeli (47) of Ambattur, G Dellibabu (47) of Kolathur, P Pritiviraj (36) of Tondiarpet, A Sundaram (38) of Madurai, R Srija (46) and K Surendran (59) of Kerala, and M Kanavabeer (39) of Palani.





Purushotham of Annanur, an ITI certificate holder, approached Dellibabu, a technician at ICF, in 2019 to get a job in the railways. He paid him Rs 12 lakh in instalments till March 2020. When Powlin sent him an appointment letter for the post of mechanical assistant via WhatsApp but asked him to wait, Purushothaman checked with ICF officials and found out that it was fake.





Based on his complaint, the job fraud wing of the CCB registered a case and arrested the seven suspects after investigation.