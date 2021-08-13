PUBG Madan collected Rs 2.9 cr for charity, bought Audi R8: Police

Chennai :

“We have collected all possible evidence and included them in the charge sheet,” said an officer. According to police, Madan bought two luxury cars from a used cars showroom in Adyar. “He bought an Audi R8 for Rs 48 lakh and another car for Rs 13 lakh, apart from spending Rs 6 lakh for modifications. We have documentary evidence for everything,” said the officer.





As many as 2,842 people have deposited money in the bank accounts of the accused at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Valasaravakkam and the money was received in the guise of his ‘charity work’, the officer alleged.





“We have interrogated 32 witnesses and included their statements in the charge sheet, which was prepared in 45 days since the case was registered,” the officer added. The police have booked Madan under various sections, which, if proven in the court of law, could get him a prison term of up to seven years.





YouTuber Madan and his wife Kruthika were arrested in June for using vulgar language in the PUBG videos uploaded on YouTube. While Kruthika was released on bail, Madan was detained under Goondas Act.