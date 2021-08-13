2 sexually assaulted at home for trafficking survivors

Chennai :

One of the accused, Isabel Richardson (56), is said to be a member of a Child Welfare Committee, while the other is her brother Bennet Richardson (51), said police.





The incident happened at the home run by the Madras Christian Council of Social Services (MCCSS) in which she used to hold the position of administrative secretary.





There are 130 inmates of all age groups staying at the home. Against council rules, Isabel allegedly allowed her brother to stay at the home during the lockdown, police said. On July 28, a 20-year-old woman complained to MCCSS staff that Bennet misbehaved with her and a 15-year-old girl at the home. An internal inquiry was ordered about the incident, and other committee members recommended Isabel’s suspension on Tuesday. However, Isabel volunteered to resign from MCCSS, after which a complaint was lodged at Peravallur all-women police station.





A case has been registered against Isabel and her brother Bennet, and further investigation is on.