GCC requests CMRL, Highways department to be part of city beautification

The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the Chennai Metrorail Limited and state highways department to take part in city beautification initiative.

Chennai : According to a Chennai Corporation official, a meeting was held with the senior officials of Chennai Metrorail Limited and the highways department on Thursday, which Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi presided.



"During the meeting, we explained the beautification works taken up by the Corporation. Commissioner asked them to join hands with the Corporation," the official, who took part in the meeting, said.



The civic body has already commenced city beautification works by creating wall paintings on the walls which were rife with posters. Also, works have been ongoing at traffic islands, centre medians and pillars of flyovers.



The official added that the civic body could only carry out the works on the roads and bridges that it maintains. It is difficult to beautify the Metrorail bridges or flyovers that are under maintenance of the highways department.



Once the beautification works completed, pillars and medians of all the city bridges and flyovers will look colourful. Also, children play equipment and greenary will be created wherever space is available, the official said.



Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has invited corporate firms, NGOs and residents' welfare associations to take in the beautification works. Request has been made to corporate firms to spend CSR funds for beautification.



"The officials of Metrorail and highways department have expressed interest in working along with the Corporation. Follow up meetings will be conducted to speed up," he said.