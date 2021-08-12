More number of patients with gall bladder problems post-second wave of COVID-19

Chennai :

Doctors say that delay in seeking medical care owing to the second wave has now resulted in more cases and increased complications among these patients.





The hospitals are not only seeing a rise in the cases but the severity of the complication is higher due to delayed treatment. While comparing the number of cases pre and post COVID-19, Dr Kapali Neelamekam, senior consultant, Gastro and Minimal Access Surgery at Fortis Hospital, said that there were less than five patients a month before COVID-19 but the cases have increased manifold and more than 20 patients with gall bladder issues are treated in a month after the second wave. The waiting period and self-medication will increase the morbidity and complication of surgery.





"A gall stone which could be operated easily, gets combined with all the gall stones in the common bile duct due to delay in seeking medical attention and it can progress to jaundice also," he added.





With more number of cases being seen among youngsters post COVID-19, gastroenterologists warn that lifestyle changes and eating habits impact the gall bladder and is the main cause of health concerns among youngsters.





"Low fibre diet, consumption of fast food and certain medications are the main reasons of gall bladder problems becoming common in youngsters these days. It is also found in several researches that obesity can be a contributing factor and gallbladder issues in obese youngsters and even paediatrics have seen an increasing trend. Many patients do not seek medical help at an early considering young age and land up in hospital at a later stage," said senior consultant of gastroenterology Dr John Varghese.





Doctors say that as the cases of COVID-19 have now come down, people with signs and symptoms of gall bladder problems such as upper abdomen pain on the right side, nausea and pain in the right shoulder should seek medical help at the earliest.





Dr John added that consumption of low cholesterol diet, reduction in alcohol intake and exercises can bring down the risk of gall bladder problems in all age groups, while genetic factors can be taken care of, with the help of medications.