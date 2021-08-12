Chennai Doctor dies in a car accident on ECR road

Chennai :

Doctor Esther Anitha (36) of Noombal was traveling along with Doctor Srikrishna (29) of Virugambakkam in a car, on Wednesday. They were en route to Chennai from Chidambaram Medical College. As they were traveling along the ECR road, the car swerved off the road and toppled near Sunambedu. While Esther was reported to have died in the massive collision, Srikrishna was critically injured. Passerbys alerted the Sunambedu police Station.





After an initial investigation, the cops reported that Esther was on wheels while they met with the accident. It was further said that Esther would have dozed off, losing control over the car. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem while Srikrishna was admitted to Chengalpet Government Hospital for treatment.