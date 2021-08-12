Man murdered over illicit affair, paramour's husband held

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man was hacked to death over illicit affair in Red Hills on Tuesday night and his paramour's husband was arrested on Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Rajkumar of Vadaperumbakkam and the accused Lakshmanan's wife Lokeshwari too sustained injuries in the attack and has been undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.





Police said that Lokeshwari worked at Rajkumar's welding workshop at Edapalayam near Red Hills. Lakshmanan, who suspected that Lokeshwari was in relationship with Rajkumar often quarreled with her, went to the workshop with a machete on Tuesday evening and attacked both Rajkumar and Lokeshwari before fleeing the spot.





Both injured were rushed to the Stanley hospital, but Rajkumar was declared brought dead. Sholavaram police registered a case about the incident and arrested Lakshmanan on Wednesday. He was remanded.