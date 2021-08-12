Miscreant poses as girl’s lover, gets revealing videos

A miscreant, posing as the lover of a 17-year-old girl over the phone managed to get her nude photos at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district and police have launched a hunt for him.
Chennai: Police said the girl was in a relationship with one Prakash for over a year and after her parents came to know of it, they warned her to snap the ties. While the girl stopped talking to Prakash, two weeks ago, she received a message on WhatsApp from “Prakash’s new number”. She also budged to his repeated pleas to send her revealing photos and videos. After receiving them, the miscreant revealed his ‘real’ identity. The girl informed her parents and filed a police complaint.
