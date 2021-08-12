4 dupe engg grad of Rs 56L offering MSME post, held

Four persons who cheated an engineering graduate of Rs 56.60 lakh on the promise of getting him the director post of Micro Small Medium Enterprises Development Institute in Guindy have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch.
Chennai: The accused A Jebaraj (58) of Vathalagundu, M Venkatesan (34) of Virudhunagar, B Nirmal Kumar (26) of Pattiveeranpatti and K Ayyasamy (56) of Virudhunagar allegedly told victim P Murali (34) of Kovilpathagai that as an engineering graduate, they can get him the plum MSME post with the help of senior police and Tangedco officials. Believing them, he reportedly paid Rs 56.60 lakh, but the appointment letter he received turned out to be fake. Based on his complaint, the job fraud wing of the CCB registered a case and arrested the suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
