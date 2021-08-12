Woman kills hubby with lover’s help, burns body in forest area

Chennai :

Thangavel worked in a factory in Oragadam and the couple, and six-year-old son stayed near Padappai. Thangavel’s brother Sakthivel called him on July 30 and Vimala Rani snapped the phone after saying her son has online classes.





Thangavel’s phone remained switched off since then and on August 2, Sakthivel travelled to Padappai from Salem and found the house locked. With neighbours clueless, he filed a police complaint.





On Tuesday night Vimala Rani came to the Manimangalam station and admitted to killing Thangavel with the help of lover Raja of Salem with whom she was in a relationship even before the marriage. On July 28, after Thangavel caught Raja with his wife the latter knocked Thangavel down and Vimala Rani took a kitchen knife and murdered Thangavel. Around 10 pm, they took the body to Acharapakkam in Raja’s car and burnt it in a forest area. After Acharapakkam police recovered the body, police arrested Vimala Rani and are searching for Raja.