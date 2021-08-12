CMRL to conduct competitions to celebrate 75th Independence Day

Chennai :

An official release from the CMRL said it would conduct inter-school competitions for school children from Class 1 to 12, youth conclave on India at 75 for college students and Chennai’s Got Talent, an open talent competition to celebrate Chennai Day (August 22).





The registrations are ongoing for interschool competitions and Chennai’s Got Talent. Entries for the inter-school competitions will close on Thursday and Chennai’s Got Talent will close on Sunday. The Youth Conclave will be held on Thursday.





For registrations, the students should visit the following websites: https://yiyuva.in/schools/ for inter-school competitions and https://youngindians.glueup.com/event/youth-conclave-the-future-41514/ for college students.





To register/upload videos for Chennai’s Got Talent (open talent competition), they should visit https://yiyuva.in/cgt/ for details. CMRL requested participation from students and the public to make the event a grand success.