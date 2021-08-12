Patient escapes with doc’s phone, sells it at Burma Bazaar

Chennai :

A Praveen of Nanganallur, the duty doctor on Monday, found his phone missing around 11.30 am and lodged a complaint at the police station inside the hospital premises.





Police traced the phone with its IMEI number and retrieved it from a shop selling used phones at Burma Bazaar. Investigation revealed that one Sankar had sold the phone there and the suspect was secured. Sankar admitted to the police that he was one of the outpatients and had managed to pilfer the phone along with the prescription the doctor gave. The accused S Sankar (55) of Kodungaiyur was remanded in judicial custody.





Snatcher escapes from cops at GRH, secured overnight





Meanwhile, a 19-year-old phone snatcher who escaped from the Government Royapettah Hospital was secured overnight and remanded in judicial custody.





K Latha of Saligrama, who runs a small clothing shop near Vadapalani Murugan temple had sent her 14-year-old son back home with her mobile phone to attend online classes on Monday when two youths snatched his phone. Police secured one suspect, Kamalesh, and seized the phone.





On Tuesday night, he was taken to GRH for a medical test, but Kamalesh gave cops a slip. He was secured from a playground nearby in the wee hours of Wednesday.