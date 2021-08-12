IRC guidelines for fuel retail outlets not mandatory: HC

Holding that the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines for setting up petrol retail outlets, which stipulates a 100-metre distance rule from schools, do not have any statutory force and are not mandatory, the Madras High Court allowed the setting up of a petroleum retail outlet at the busy MG Road in Puducherry with additional safety norms.
Chennai: Setting aside a stay granted in a PIL stating that the proposed gas station besides being in a road intersection was near to two Anganwadis and Bharathidasan Government College for Women, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, said: “Given the outlet being in a residential area and at an intersection, some amount of additional care and caution needs to be taken to operate the gas station.” “Considering the risks that a petrol station may bring to the local residents, the Collector will specify additional firefighting equipment to be installed, so that in the unlikely event of a fire, it is possible to take immediate measures to arrest the spread thereof to the neighbouring buildings. In addition, sufficient open space must be left at the intersection to allow the smooth flow of traffic,” the bench held.
