‘Unclaimed’ COVID victim’s body returned to kin after 80 days

Chennai :

Alamelu of Kundrathur, Kancheepuram was admitted to the hospital on May 19 after she tested positive, but passed away on May 22. Family members claimed that the hospital refused to hand over the body citing protocols but had assured of completing the final rituals. “We had paid Rs 3,000 for the same and were allowed to see the body after payment,” a relative said. A few days later, the hospital issued the death certificate.





However, on Monday, August 9, her kin were shocked to learn that Alamelu’s body was still ‘unclaimed’. They rushed to the GH and created a ruckus over the alleged misinformation. Later, they were given the body and her burial took place in Palavali village.





When contacted, Chengalpattu GH dean Muthu Kumar said, the hospital informed Alamelu’s attender to collect the body but he did not turn up. “Somebody could have cheated the family. We have formed four teams to investigate the matter,” he said.