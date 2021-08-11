Southern Railway has announced 20 additional workmen special trains to cater to travelling crowds

Chennai :

On Sundays, 48 services would be operated (earlier 38 services) in the Beach - Velachery section from August 15.





With the introduction of additional Workmen Specials in the MRTS section, a total of 471 services (earlier 451 services) will be operated in Chennai Suburban areas during Sundays from August 15, a statement issued by SR said.





A daily special train will be operated between Mangalore and Madgaon from August 16. Train no 06602 will leave Mangalore Central at 05.30 hrs on and from 16th August and reach Madgaon at 14.00 hrs (at 13.10 hrs Non-Monsoon) the same day until further advice. Train no 06601 will leave Madgaon at 14.30 hrs (at 14.00 hrs Non-Monsoon) on and from 16th August and reach Mangalore Central at 21.40 hrs (at 21.05 hrs Non-Monsoon) the same day. Advance reservation for the train comprising 10 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans would open at 8am on August 12 from SR end, another statement from the zone said.