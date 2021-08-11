CPI-M seeks CM intervention to allot tenements in KP Park without payment of Rs 1.5 lakh

Chennai :

“TNSCB has constructed 864 new tenements in the place of the dilapidated building which was demolished in 2018. Families living in the dilapidated building were made to stay in tin sheet huts ever since. Even after the construction of tenements, the previous AIADMK government gave allotment orders after protest but have to contribute Rs 1.5 lakh on their part,” CPI (M) central Chennai district secretary G Selva said in a statement.





He added that even as the residents demanded the waiver of the demand for Rs 1.5 lakh contribution, a message has been circulated in Whatsapp in the name of the DMK’s Egmore area secretary Kamalakannan asking the residents to submit documents for arranging funds from the private finance company. “We demand the chief minister to direct the TNSCB officials allot the tenements to the eligible families without collecting Rs 1.5 lakh,” he demanded.



